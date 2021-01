The Red Sox appear to have a new member of the team.

Boston reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with Kiké Hernandez, who spent the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Friday night, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Per source, Hernandez’s deal with the Red Sox is for two years and $14 million. https://t.co/59edxPM6nM — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 23, 2021

Kiké Hernandez agrees to Red Sox deal. $14M, 2 years. @Feinsand 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 23, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.