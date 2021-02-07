Liverpool Vs. Manchester City: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool’s hopes to repeat as champions are dwindling, as Manchester City extended their lead atop the Premier League table to five points.

The Reds played relatively well through the first frame of play at Anfield, but two massive errors from Alisson in net allowed City to earn a 4-1 victory.

Ilkay Gündogan netted the first goal of the game in the 49th minute, and the go-ahead later in the 73rd.

Gündogan doesn't miss this one! He buries this one to give City the advantage. #MyPLMorning #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/vFzkZBJfdL — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 7, 2021

NOW HE CAN'T MISS!



Gündogan puts City up again! It's a wild one at Anfield on NBCSN. #LIVMCI #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/5Fjm08nPB9 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 7, 2021

Mohamed Salah buried a penalty to tie things up in the second half, but it was short lived as City went on to score three unanswered goals.

1-1! Salah slots the penalty home and we are even at Anfield. #MyPLMorning #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/djhBYwzzMl — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 7, 2021

Liverpool has dropped three consecutive Premier League games at home for the first time since 1963.

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/422644-mohamed-salah-this-united-clash-is-a-little-bit-special" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>