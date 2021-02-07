Bruins Star David Pastrnak Casts Super Bowl LV Prop Prediction

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak is expecting a former New England Patriot to shine bright Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium.

No, we’re not referring to Tom Brady. Not directly, anyway.

Rob Gronkowski, like Brady, took to Instagram hours before the Super Bowl LV showdown before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. Pastrnak found his way into the post’s comment section, where he cast a prediction for the future Hall of Fame tight end.

“Gronk for ✌️ TDs tonight,” Pastrnak wrote.

We respect Pastrnak for supporting his friend, but we wouldn’t recommend placing a prop bet on Gronkowski scoring a pair of touchdowns against the Chiefs. Gronk only has one multi-touchdown performance dating back to the start of the 2018 season.

This isn’t to say Gronkowski won’t make his presence felt Sunday night, however. Whether it’s a timely catch or a series of critical blocks, Gronk should find a way to put his stamp on the final game of the 2020 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images