NASCAR Odds: Prices For Every Driver To Win 2021 Daytona 500

Will we see a three-peat Sunday at Daytona International Speedway?

Denny Hamlin can make NASCAR history by becoming the first driver to win the Daytona 500 in three consecutive years. The Joe Gibbs Racing star unsurprisingly is the betting favorite to win The Great American Race with 80-1 odds.

Chase Elliott, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, has the second-best odds at 95-1. Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney round out the top five.

Here are the prices on all drivers to win the Daytona 500, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denny Hamlin +800

Chase Elliott +950

Brad Keselowski +1200

Joey Logano +1200

Ryan Blaney +1200

Kevin Harvick +1300

Kyle Busch +1400

Kyle Larson +1700

Martin Truex Jr. +1700

Alex Bowman +1800

Kurt Busch +1800

Aric Almirola +2000

Austin Dillon +2000

Bubba Wallace +2000

Ross Chastain +2000

William Byron +2000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2400

Matt DiBenedetto +3000

Chase Briscoe +4000

Chris Buescher +4000

Christopher Bell +4000

Cole Custer +4000

Ryan Newman +4000

Tyler Reddick +4000

Erik Jones +5500

Michael McDowell +7000

Ty Dillon +7000

Corey Lajoie +10000

Daniel Suarez +10000

Ryan Preece +10000

Brennan Poole +15000

Timmy Hill +15000

B.J. McLeod +17000

Garrett Smithley +17000

J.J. Yeley +17000

James Davidson +17000

Landon Cassill +17000

Quin Houff +17000

Reed Sorenson +17000

The green flag for the Daytona 500 will have at 2:30 p.m. ET. Roughly 30,000 fans are expected to attend the event.

