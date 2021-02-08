NASCAR Odds: Prices For Every Driver To Win 2021 Daytona 500

Will we see a three-peat Sunday at Daytona International Speedway?
Denny Hamlin can make NASCAR history by becoming the first driver to win the Daytona 500 in three consecutive years. The Joe Gibbs Racing star unsurprisingly is the betting favorite to win The Great American Race with 80-1 odds.
Chase Elliott, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, has the second-best odds at 95-1. Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney round out the top five.
Here are the prices on all drivers to win the Daytona 500, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denny Hamlin +800
Chase Elliott +950
Brad Keselowski +1200
Joey Logano +1200
Ryan Blaney +1200
Kevin Harvick +1300
Kyle Busch +1400
Kyle Larson +1700
Martin Truex Jr. +1700
Alex Bowman +1800
Kurt Busch +1800
Aric Almirola +2000
Austin Dillon +2000
Bubba Wallace +2000
Ross Chastain +2000
William Byron +2000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2400
Matt DiBenedetto +3000
Chase Briscoe +4000
Chris Buescher +4000
Christopher Bell +4000
Cole Custer +4000
Ryan Newman +4000
Tyler Reddick +4000
Erik Jones +5500
Michael McDowell +7000
Ty Dillon +7000
Corey Lajoie +10000
Daniel Suarez +10000
Ryan Preece +10000
Brennan Poole +15000
Timmy Hill +15000
B.J. McLeod +17000
Garrett Smithley +17000
J.J. Yeley +17000
James Davidson +17000
Landon Cassill +17000
Quin Houff +17000
Reed Sorenson +17000
The green flag for the Daytona 500 will have at 2:30 p.m. ET. Roughly 30,000 fans are expected to attend the event.