J.J. Watt currently is on the open market and is free to sign with any team across the NFL.
So, until the three-time Defensive Player of the Year signs the dotted line with a new franchise, football fans likely will perceive anything Watt posts on social media as a message tied to his free agency.
Take Tuesday, when Watt took to Twitter and posted “Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.”
Depending on who you ask, this tweet is a sign Watt plans to join the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns or Pittsburgh Steelers.
Go ahead and take a moment to find your footing if you lost your balance from those spin zones.
Watt is not going to rush into latching on with a new team, which makes plenty of sense given the number of suitors he reportedly has. The future Hall of Fame defensive end recently made as much clear on Twitter when he joked about the indecision he typically encounters when trying to pick a restaurant for takeout, let alone figuring out where he’s going to continue his NFL career.
But as for Watt’s latest tweet, who knows. Maybe the five-time First-Team All-Pro is just a science buff.