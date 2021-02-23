NESN Logo Sign In

J.J. Watt currently is on the open market and is free to sign with any team across the NFL.

So, until the three-time Defensive Player of the Year signs the dotted line with a new franchise, football fans likely will perceive anything Watt posts on social media as a message tied to his free agency.

Take Tuesday, when Watt took to Twitter and posted “Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.”

Depending on who you ask, this tweet is a sign Watt plans to join the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns or Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mitochondria Research Center located in Buffalo!!!! JJ to the Bills!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/H4u8x7b6d9 — 100% Unbiased Bills Fan (@ZeroBiasBills) February 23, 2021

Ah yes an obvious reference to the Mitochondrial Care Network at the CLEVELAND Clinic!👍 pic.twitter.com/sYYo9K5FlP — Carter Burke (@carterb_99) February 23, 2021

@Browns the nickname for First Energy Stadium is… “The Powerhouse” JJ to the Browns confirmed! — Julian Caraballo (@IPHopAutonomous) February 23, 2021

There’s a Powerhouse gym in Pittsburgh PA this is clearly a reference to working out with your brothers… am I doing this right @ZeFlashNFL??? — Ellie Finnerty (@elliefinnerty) February 23, 2021

Mitochondria – chemical energy – adenosine triphosphate – “tri” means three – three Watt brothers #Steelers — Clay Boylen (@clay_boylen) February 23, 2021

Go ahead and take a moment to find your footing if you lost your balance from those spin zones.

Watt is not going to rush into latching on with a new team, which makes plenty of sense given the number of suitors he reportedly has. The future Hall of Fame defensive end recently made as much clear on Twitter when he joked about the indecision he typically encounters when trying to pick a restaurant for takeout, let alone figuring out where he’s going to continue his NFL career.

But as for Watt’s latest tweet, who knows. Maybe the five-time First-Team All-Pro is just a science buff.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports Images