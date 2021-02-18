NESN Logo Sign In

One month out from the start of NFL free agency, we’re only slightly closer to knowing who will start at quarterback for the New England Patriots in 2021.

It won’t be Carson Wentz. He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. It won’t be Matthew Stafford or Jared Goff. They were traded, respectively, to the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions for one another. Derek Carr reportedly is “not available.”

That still leaves, well, a plethora of options, and the most likely ones remain Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo is the better fit, but the San Francisco 49ers must be willing to trade him. Mariota is the discount option that’s more readily available.

We’ll get into all of the potential QBs in this week’s jam-packed mailbag. Watch above and read below.

@Kabory10

Would you consider Mitchell Trubisky as a realistic option for the Patriots Starting QB next season

I would say pretty much any available quarterback with starting experience is a potential option for the Patriots. Mitchell Trubisky would be one of the more unlikely possibilities, but pretty much anything is on the table right now.

Trubisky would be among the worst-case scenarios, though.

The Patriots are in a bit of a chicken-and-the-egg type bind this offseason. Quarterbacks around the league weren’t blind to Cam Newton’s struggles in New England last season, and some of his issues inextricably were tied to the Patriots’ lack of weapons.

If the money is all the same to a free-agent wide receiver or tight end, then that player will probably pick the team with a better quarterback. I’ve personally fought against the notion that the Patriots could have trouble recruiting free agents, but it is an opinion held around the NFL.

So, how does New England successfully convince a quarterback to come on board with no weapons or a wide receiver with no QB?

The best way to fix this issue would be to trade for a quarterback (Garoppolo? Mariota?) before free agency begins or to make a deal for a big-name wide receiver (Odell Beckham? Julio Jones? Michael Thomas?). Trading for a receiver might be more effective just based on the quality of player they could bring in. Beckham, for example, might be more helpful in recruiting a quarterback than a player like Garoppolo would be in helping to bring aboard weapons. If the Patriots traded for Beckham and a tight end like Zach Ertz or Evan Engram, then they’d really be cooking with gas.

Beyond Trubisky, a few other worst-case scenarios I’ve heard mentioned for the Patriots would be Jacoby Brissett and A.J. McCarron (seriously). So, if you start at the absolute bottom of the barrel, then you can’t be disappointed with whichever QB the Patriots bring in to start.

If the Patriots did wind up with one of those bottom-tier QBs, then they could still trade up in the draft for a top quarterback or sit and wait for Mac Jones. Yahoo! Sports’ Eric Edhom interviewed former NFL coach June Jones for an interesting piece on Wednesday. June Jones has Mac Jones (no relation) as his No. 1 quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft over Zach Wilson (No. 2) and Trevor Lawrence (No. 3).

June Jones liked Mac Jones’ fundamentals and the fact that the Alabama QB completed an astounding 33-of-56 passes of over 20 years (for 1,355 yards with 17 touchdowns and four drops) in 2020.

@TheHorntail

The cap is lower this year. Cam didn’t exactly inspire confidence last year. After no one offered him anything last year, is there any reason he would get a better contract this year?

If Cam has a similar contract as last year (& bring in a QB in the draft, I’m pretty high on Mac Jones, but whatever), then they can use extra available cap space to address run defense and pass rush (front 7) which I think was actually the weakest link in the ’20 @Patriots

Cost is the strongest case for bringing back Cam Newton. If the Patriots can get him on a similar deal to the contract he signed last offseason (they might need to pay him a little bit more), then they might also be able to sign an extra free agent with the spare cap room.

The other options aren’t significantly more expensive, though. Mariota would cost $11.4 million, and Garoppolo would be around the same after a contract restructure.

@mlip130

#maildoug what do you think we are gonna do with the 15th pick and is it possible we trade up

It’s definitely possible that New England trades up. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has traded up in the first round four times since 2000. He drafted tight end Daniel Graham, defensive lineman Ty Warren, defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Dont’a Hightower in those instances.

Conversely, the Patriots have traded down in the first round seven times and out into the following year’s draft twice. So, the Patriots more frequently are inclined to trade down or out, but they have moved up.

@floydianship

After seeing the SB dominated on both sides of the line, if no QB option is at 15, do you see the Pats drafting someone on the line?

There’s a case to be made for almost any position in the first round.

Quarterback: The Patriots’ most glaring need with only Jarrett Stidham and Jake Dolegala under contract.

Wide receiver: Probably the Patriots’ second-most glaring need.

Tight end: The Patriots have received minimal production out of their tight ends for two straight seasons.

Offensive tackle: Isaiah Wynn can’t stay healthy and Marcus Cannon is no guarantee to be on the 2021 roster after opting out last season.

Guard: Left guard Joe Thuney is a free agent.

Center: David Andrews is a free agent.

Defensive line: Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler both are free agents, and run defense was a major issue last season.