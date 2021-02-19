Bruins Not Using Line Shuffling As Excuse For Offensive Woes

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Boston Bruins lined up Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils, every single line was different in some way from their previous game.

That shuffling hasn’t been uncommon this season, but it’s not being looked upon as an acceptable reason for Boston’s shortcomings on offense.

Although Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has a natural propensity to tinker with lines during the game, it’s been at a particularly rigorous level this season.

That largely can be attributed to injuries. Just over a month into the season, the Bruins already have dealt with David Pastrnak, Ondrej Kase, Jake DeBrusk, Jack Studnicka and Craig Smith missing time in one form or another.

But as the Bruins struggle to score, as they did in their 3-2 loss to the Devils, Cassidy isn’t using new linemates as an excuse.

“I get tired of the new lines (excuse),” Cassidy said over Zoom. “I mean, you’re a hockey player. If you’re in a good spot, you shoot the puck, you’re not even looking who’s with you, right? You’re trying to score goals. That’s how you win games. You defend better than the other team and allow less and you score more. When you boil it down, players just have to – especially if you’re struggling offensively – then it’s a little more simplified.”

Indeed, the Bruins have been too much of a pass-first team this season. And with two days off until their game at Lake Tahoe, it sounds like a point of emphasis from the coaching staff will be to pull the trigger more.

Until then, they have the third fewest 5-on-5 goals this season.

