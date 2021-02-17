NESN Logo Sign In

The advantage is available for the taking in Sevilla-Dortmund.

Sevilla will host Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in Seville, Spain, at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 matchup. Sevilla is surging into the contest, having won nine consecutive games in all competitions. Dortmund is struggling, as the German club has won two, drawn two and lost three of its last seven games domestically.

The teams will face off March 9 in Dortmund, Germany, in the second leg.

Here’s when and how to watch Sevilla-Dortmund in the United States:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images