Steve Kerr Calls Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown ‘Rare Breed’ Ahead Of Celtics-Warriors

It’s safe to say Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have a fan in Steve Kerr.

The Warriors head coach had high praise for the duo Tuesday ahead of Golden State’s game against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.

“Jayson and Jaylen, they’re part of that rare breed that we’re all looking for in the NBA, guys who can do anything,” Kerr said, via Celtics team reporter Taylor Snow. “They have the size and the speed and quickness to guard every position. They have the skillset to score from any part of the floor. They can make 3’s, they can get out in transition and hammer dunks, they can score in the half-court using their footwork. So both guys, to me, are the modern archetype that we’re all looking for.”

But the praise didn’t stop there.

“And what makes them even better is just their human qualities, their work ethic, they chemistry they generate on the team,” Kerr added. “They’re fun guys to coach, fun guys to play with. But when you have that combination of being a really good person and having that kind of God-given ability, it’s a great combination.”

It’s hard to argue any of that, especially with how Brown and Tatum are playing this season for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images