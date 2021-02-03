Alyssa Thomas Hoping For Dominant Comeback Following Achilles Injury

It’ll be a while until the Connecticut Sun see Alyssa Thomas return to game action.

The star forward underwent surgery in mid January to repair a torn Achilles she sustained while playing overseas. And she’s determined to make a dominant comeback following her indefinite absence.

During a video press conference Tuesday, Thomas revealed she’d injured her foot during a night practice with ZVVZ USK Praha, per the Hartford Courant’s Alexa Philippou. Getting back to the United States, she said, was a wild experience.

Thomas is staying positive, though. She’s using Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant as motivation to power her through the injury, per Philippou.

But as head coach and general manager Curt Miller noted, this won’t be the first time the Sun will have to compensate. In 2020, Connecticut made do without Jonquel Jones after she opted out of the abbreviated season for personal reasons. In 2017, the team went without Chiney Ogwumike after she tore her Achilles.

Thomas has signed a multi-year contract to return to the Sun, so it’s only a matter of time until we see her back in orange.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images