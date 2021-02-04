This David Pastrnak Goal-Scoring Stat Is Downright Absurd

NESN Logo Sign In

Stating the obvious here, but David Pastrnak really knows how to find the back of the net.

The Boston Bruins’ star winger has proved as much in his first few games this season. After missing the start of the season due to offseason hip surgery, the 24-year-old has been on an absolute heater, posting five goals with two assists in three games — including a hat trick in Wednesday’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pastrnak was the NHL’s leading goal scorer last season, and if you take the abbreviated season and injuries out of the equation, he’s been scoring at an unbelievably clip.

As pointed out by Tucker Boynton on Twitter, Pastrnak has 60 goals in his last 82 games played.

To put that into perspective, the last 60-goal scorer in a season was Steven Stamkos, who hit 60 on the nose in 2011-12. Since the 1996-97 season, just two players have hit the 60-goal mark: Stamkos and Alex Ovechkin (65) in 2007-08.