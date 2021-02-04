Watch David Pastrnak Score Hat Trick, Tie Game In Final 15 Seconds Vs. Flyers

David Pastrnak. That’s it, that’s the whole article.

The Boston Bruins winger got his team on the board in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday and then played hero in the final 15 seconds of the third.

Boston was down 3-2 and found itself on the power play. Tuukka Rask went to the bench for another extra skater, and Pastrnak made it 3-3 with 14.9 left on the clock.

Check it out:

HAT TRICK DAVID PASTRNAK! 🎩🎩🎩



NBC Sports | @Enterprise NHL Hat Trick Challenge pic.twitter.com/4Pa1X3YM76 — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) February 4, 2021

It marked the fifth goal of the season for Pastrnak and the first B’s hat trick of the year.

It helped lift the B’s to overtime where they eventually won 4-3.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images