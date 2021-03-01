Watch Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Throw Down Dunk On Robin Lopez

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum just did Robin Lopez very, very dirty.

The Boston Celtics wing threw down a thunderous dunk right on the head of the Washington Wizards 7-foot center during the second quarter of Sunday’s game at TD Garden.

Tatum beat his man off the dribble only to get the better of Lopez at the rim. It made for one of the more electric highlights we’ve seen from Tatum, or even the Celtics, this season.

Check it out:

Go up and throw it down, JT! 😱@celtics on NBA LP pic.twitter.com/3Vvwsjd2Bg — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2021

The dunk gave Tatum 14 points early on in the second quarter, after finishing the first with a team-high 10 points.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images