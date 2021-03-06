Bruins Get Back On Track Friday Night With Massive Win Vs. Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ offense couldn’t be stopped Friday night.

After falling to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night in a shootout, the Bruins bounced back in the perfect way with the offense igniting in the squad’s 5-1 win Friday night.

Brad Marchand opened the scoring for Boston in the first period. They continued the momentum into the second period netting three more goals and sealing the deal with an insurance goal in the final period.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy broke down the win and praised the squad for their turn around.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images