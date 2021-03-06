Bruins Wrap: Boston Beats Capitals 5-1 In Strong, Physical Win

Here’s how it all went down:

B’S UP AFTER ONE

Bruins fans were left worrying when Charlie McAvoy went down the tunnel after getting the worst of a big hit on Garnet Hathaway. The blueliner returned to the bench quickly with a cut on his face.

That didn’t slow the B’s down any as Bergeron perfectly backhanded the puck to Marchand in the slot who beat Vitek Vanacek for the 1-0 lead.

But things took a turn when Tom Wilson laid a high, dirty hit on Brandon Carlo. The B’s defender remained down for several minutes before being helped off the ice.

Boston was up 1-0 after 20 with the Caps holding the 12-8 edge in shots.

MOMENTUM IN FAVOR OF BOSTON

Things were bound to get chippy after Marchand called Wilson’s hit on Carlo a (expletive) one, but Boston got the ultimate revenge by scoring three unanswered goals.

But first, Jarred Tinordi dropped the gloves with Wilson which seemed to jumpstart the Bruins.

Matt Grzelcyk picked off the puck in the neutral zone that jumpstarted McAvoy finding Frederic who redirected the puck into the net to make it 2-0.

Then the top line did what it does with some beautiful puck movement that led to Bergeron finishing off the tic-tac-toe with a goal for the 3-0 edge.

DO NOT GET THIS TOP LINE GET FIRED UP 😤 pic.twitter.com/ByaVXpAm5l — NESN (@NESN) March 6, 2021

But they weren’t done just yet when Marchand tapped in a goal off a nice feed from Grzelcyk to extend the lead to 4-0.

That was enough for the Capitals to replace Vanecek with Ilya Samsonov.

The Caps still held a 20-18 shot advantage, but it was Boston who had the four-goal lead after two periods.

B’S SEAL IT

Ritchie began the third by scoring Boston’s fifth goal of the night with help from David Krejci.

Frederic continued the momentum by dropping the gloves with Wilson, and the two continued to chirp at each other while in the penalty box.

Vrana ended the shutout with 6:24 to go when he finally beat Jaroslav Halak to make it a 5-1 game.

V gets his 3rd goal in as many games and Backy notches his 700th apple! pic.twitter.com/f90zEvXzn3 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 6, 2021

But that’s all Washington would get as Boston earned the W.

UP NEXT

The Bruins welcome the New Jersey Devils to TD Garden on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images