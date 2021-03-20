Bruins Release Saturday Update After Two Games Get Postponed

NESN Logo Sign In

Most of the Bruins are back in Boston.

The B’s have five players — Sean Kuraly, Jake DeBrusk, David Pastrnak, Craig Smith and David Krejci — in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. That forced the postponement of Saturday and Tuesday’s games.

On Saturday morning, the Bruins released an update.

“Following subsequent testing in Buffalo, the Boston Bruins traveled back to Boston yesterday evening and are expected to self-quarantine through Tuesday per NHL COVID protocols.

“Players who entered the COVID-19 protocol did not travel with the team. After communication and cooperation with the League and NHLPA, all of those players have safely returned to Boston.

“The Boston Bruins will continue to work with the NHL and medical experts to follow all recommended guidelines in place to protect the community, players and staff.”

Kuraly tested positive Thursday, but rapid tests came back negative for everyone else, which is why the game against the Buffalo Sabres was played. But the teams and league made the call Friday to shut things down briefly when the four other players landed in the protocols.

The team is hoping to have its facilities back open Wednesday if it is safe to do so. The next game the Bruins have on the schedule is Thursday against the New York Islanders.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images