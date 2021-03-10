Bruins Injuries: Updates From Don Sweeney On All Sidelined Players

On Kase: “He’s back on the ice, but there’s zero timetables for when he return. As you know, it’s just whatever medically allows him to continue to progress, he’ll do so. He’s eager to play, but sometimes things take their own natural course to get past where he needs to.”

On Lauzon: “Fractures are what they are. He had surgery to hopefully help the healing process. (The doctor) did the job that he generally does, it’ll help Lauzy, who’s back on the ice, to continue to keep his legs. It’s just a matter of the healing process. It was always a four-to-six (week) timeline, and we’ll reevaluate at four weeks and hopefully he’s on the shorter side of that. But time will tell.”

On Carlo: “There’s no timeline there. Feels better, but is not back on the ice. And until that happens we won’t have any indication of what direction he’s headed until he’s healthy and further along.”

On Miller: “Kevan’s back on the ice and working his way back. Had a setback from a volume standpoint, which we probably expected at some point in time over the course of the season with the layoff he’s had. But he’s making some strides.”

As you can gather, Lauzon is the only one with a semi-concrete timetable, while it’s more uncertain for all the others. The Bruins do have some depth though, which should allow them to tread water as long as they need to.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images