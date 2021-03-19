Champions League Draw: Quarterfinal Matchups, Potential Semifinals Set

NESN Logo Sign In

The last UEFA Champions League draw of the season colors teams’ dreams of glory.

UEFA set the four quarterfinal matchups and potential semifinal pairings Friday during the Champions League draw. Manchester City will face Borussia Dortmund, Porto will take on Chelsea, Bayern will lock horns with PSG and Liverpool will play Real Madrid in the last eight of European soccer’s elite men’s club competition.

The road to Istanbul is set! 😍



Which 2 teams will make the final? 🤔#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/HdgWQRCMHQ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 19, 2021

The winners of Bayern-PSG and Manchester City-Dortmund will meet in one semifinal. The winners of Chelsea-Porto and Real Madrid-Liverpool will face off in the other semifinal.

Quarter-finals set ✅



🏆 Plot your own path to the final and decide who lifts the trophy in Istanbul… ⬇️#UCLbracket | @GazpromFootball | #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 19, 2021

The Champions League quarterfinals will begin April 6 and April 7 with the first legs. The second legs will take place April 13 and 14. The Champions League semifinals will kick off April 27 and April 28 with the first legs. The semifinal second legs will take place May 4 and May 5.

UEFA will stage the Champions League final May 29 in Istanbul.

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/429166-champions-league-quarter-final-draw-real-madrid" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>