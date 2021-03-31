How Charlie McAvoy Feels About Being In Norris Trophy Conversation

NESN Logo Sign In

When it comes to the Norris Trophy, Charlie McAvoy isn’t some fringe, longshot or even a “maybe one day he’ll get there” type of candidate.

The Boston Bruins blueliner is right in the thick of the conversation.

Long the future of the Bruins’ back end, McAvoy has really taken a leap this season following the departure of Zdeno Chara. With Jeremy Lauzon and Matt Grzelcyk as his most common partners, McAvoy has proven he can stand alone as one of the game’s premier defenseman.

He’s a swift skater with excellent puck-moving and possessing abilities and rocket of a shot when he uses it. In his own end, he can play like a seasoned shutdown guy, who perfectly mixes the ability to let the game come to him while also being aggressive.

So, how does McAvoy feel about having legitimate candidacy for the Norris?