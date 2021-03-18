Kyle Van Noy Contract: Reported Details On Linebacker’s Patriots Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Van Noy has returned to the team with whom he truly made a name for himself at the NFL level.

Van Noy is back with the Patriots following a one-season stint in Miami. The Dolphins, who signed Van Noy to a four-year, $51 million deal last year, released the veteran linebacker a week before the start of the 2021 league year and the two-time Super Bowl champion announced his return to New England on the very first official day of free agency.

It is reportedly a two-year deal with a base value of $12 million for Van Noy. The 29-year-old, like many other of New England’s recent additions, will carry a low base salary in 2021, when the league’s salary cap will be diminished due to revenue lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are more details of Van Noy’s new contract with the Patriots, as shared Thursday morning via Twitter by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

OLB Kyle Van Noy: 2 years, base value $12 million



Signing bonus: $4.9 million



2021: $1.1m* + $58.8k per-game roster bonus

2022: $4m + $58.8k per-game roster bonus



* guaranteed



600k in playing time/Pro Bowl incentives for both years, for a maximum value of $13.2 million — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 18, 2021

Not included in the details above is the fee for Devin McCourty, who might have done a little recruiting once Van Noy reached the open market.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images