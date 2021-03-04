MLB Rumors: Red Sox Signing Veteran Utility Man Danny Santana

NESN Logo Sign In

The Chaim Bloom-constructed Boston Red Sox really love their versatility.

The latest case study: Danny Santana.

Boston on Thursday reportedly signed the veteran utilityman to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training, according to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Santana has experience playing all over the field. He some impressive pop in 2019, hitting .283 with 28 homers and 81 RBIs across 130 games.

That’s been the outlier in the 30-year-old’s career, though, as he hit .256 with 13 homers and 100 RBIs over 354 games between 2014 and 2018.

Nevertheless, that showing in 2019 alone makes him worth a flier, especially with a Red Sox team that is stockpiling players who can play all over the field — among them Enrique Hernandez and Marwin Gonzalez.

Santana will have to clear COVID-19 protocols before he can report to Fort Myers, so it likely will be a bit before we see him in a Red Sox uniform.

