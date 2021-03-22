NBA Rumors: John Collins Isn’t Only Hawks Player Celtics Are Eyeing

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NBA Trade Deadline is nearing, and the Celtics apparently still remain active.

Boston has been mentioned in several rumors this offseason, though ultimately nothing has materialized. One of those rumors involves John Collins.

But Collins apparently isn’t the only Atlanta Hawks player the C’s are interested in.

Bogdan Bogdanovic also has been involved in Boston’s pursuit of Collins, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor. He has been on Boston’s radar since his days with the Sacramento Kings, but as O’Connor noted, the Hawks would need something pretty nice in return or find a replacement elsewhere.

Collins is averaging 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season. Bogdanovic, meanwhile, is averaging 9.5 points and 3.4 boards.