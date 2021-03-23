NHL Rumors: Board Of Governors Approve Draft Lottery Changes

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears some changes will be made to the NHL draft lottery.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported the NHL’s board of governors approved the changes Tuesday, noting two of three will begin in 2021, while the third will begin in 2022.

The changes are listed below, courtesy of LeBrun:

— The number of lottery draws is reduced from three to two, so the last-place team can’t draft lower than third overall (starting 2021)

— Clubs can move up a maximum of 10 spots, so only 11 teams can win the No. 1 pick instead of 16 (starting 2022)

— No team can win the draft lottery more than twice over a five-year period (starting 2022)

You probably remember last year’s draft when the New York Rangers — who finished 18th overall in the NHL and took part in the NHL Playoffs — selected Alexis Lafrenière with the No. 1 overall pick. The last-place Detroit Red Wings, who were 40 points behind New York last year, had the fourth pick.

The Edmonton Oilers won the draft lottery three years in a row with only two last place finishes during that span.

These changes, LeBrun notes, are to help a lower-ranked team get a better chance at earning that top pick.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images