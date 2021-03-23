Why Bruins Rival Player Believes Brad Marchand Is Best Winger In NHL

NESN Logo Sign In

The top-line wingers for the Boston Bruins are highly regarded across the NHL, to say the least.

ESPN NHL reporter Greg Wyshynski recently polled players, coaches and executives on the top 10 players at each position. He published the first entry, the “top 10 wingers” rankings, Tuesday morning.

David Pastrnak earned the top overall spot, barely beating out Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov. Brad Marchand ranked seventh, and even had one player — an anonymous Bruins “rival — vote him as the top winger in the game.

Here’s what a “rival NHL forward” told Wyshynski about the 24-year-old Pastrnak, who earned three first-place votes and six second-place votes: “I don’t know, maybe his personality?” the player said when asked why Pastrnak claimed the top spot. “No, I think some of these rankings are just too close to call. That’s why it’s tough to make an ‘order’ of any kind. But Pastrnak has absolutely been on fire when he’s not been hurt the last few years.”

As for Marchand, six voters placed the Bruins winger in their top five. Here’s what the Bruins rival, who ranked Marchand No. 1, said about the 32-year-old: “I love everything about the way he plays. His grit, his poise with the puck. The way he shoots and the way he passes. He can play on the power play and the penalty kill. And he’s a winner because of it.”

In all likelihood, Patrice Bergeron, Charlie McAvoy and Tuukka Rask will rank among the top 10 in their respective position groups as well. We’ll find out for sure when Wyshynski publishes ensuing entries in his series.

Marchand and Pastrnak both are having great seasons for Boston. The former has 12 goals and 22 assists in 28 games played, while the latter has 14 tallies and 12 dimes in 21 contests.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images