Patriots Past, Present Pay Tribute To Patrick Chung After Retirement News

A stalwart of the New England Patriots’ secondary is off to post-NFL life, as Patrick Chung on Thursday announced his retirement.

Judging by the reaction to the news, it’s safe to say Chung had the respect of his teammates.

Chung made the announcement on Instagram, and it was met with nothing but well-wishes for the 33-year-old. James White, Kyle Van Noy, Joe Cardona, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Duron Harmon were among the many who reacted right after the news came down.

Tons of praise for Patrick Chung from current and former Patriots.



Duron Harmon: “One of the most underrated players ever.” pic.twitter.com/Gbc7AOqx3B — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 18, 2021

Chung spent 10 seasons with the Patriots and one with the Philadelphia Eagles. All told, he’s a three-time Super Bowl champion who played 153 regular season games and 23 more postseason contests. He had opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, but was expected back for the 2021 campaign.

