How Patriots’ Depth Chart Looks After Free Agency Spending Frenzy

The New England Patriots raced through free agency with a shopping cart in hand Monday, tossing in pass-catchers and defenders in a “Supermarket Sweep” frenzy.

Head coach “Dolla, Dolla” Bill Belichick came away with seven potential starters in wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, tight end Jonnu Smith, outside linebacker Matt Judon, defensive linemen Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson and defensive back Jalen Mills.

The Patriots should still have some millions left in cap space, and they have the draft to fill in the rest of their needs. But here’s a look at how New England’s depth chart stacks up after the first day of the free agency negotiating period:

QUARTERBACK

Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Jake Dolegala

Free agent: Brian Hoyer

The Patriots should still look to add a piece here via trade, free agency or the draft. Newton needs some competition beyond Stidham and Dolegala.

RUNNING BACK

Damien Harris, Sony Michel, J.J. Taylor, Brandon Bolden

Free agents: James White, Rex Burkhead

With White and Burkhead still free agents, New England still should look to sign an experienced pass-catcher. Denver Broncos restricted free agent Phillip Lindsey is an interesting option.

FULLBACK

Jakob Johnson (ERFA), Danny Vitale

Johnson is destined back as an exclusive-rights free agent. Tight end Dalton Keene also could contribute at fullback.

WIDE RECEIVER

Julian Edelman, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Marqise Lee, Devin Smith, Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Zuber

Free agents: Damiere Byrd, Donte Moncrief

The Patriots could be all set here. Look for them to potentially sign another low-level free agent and see what’s available in the draft. We’ve slotted Edelman at the top, but he’s no guarantee to be available. He is working out and rehabbing as if he plans to play, according to a source.

Given what the Patriots reportedly paid Agholor (two years, $22 million with $4 million in incentives) and Bourne (four years, $22.5 million), the two new additions should be starters in 2021.

TIGHT END

Jonnu Smith, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Ryan Izzo, Matt LaCosse

Smith really fills out this group nicely. He was the Patriots’ most exciting signing Monday.

OFFENSIVE LINE

LT Isaiah Wynn, LG Michael Onwenu, C Marcus Martin, RG Shaq Mason, RT Trent Brown, Justin Herron, Korey Cunningham, Yodny Cajuste, Najee Toran, Ross Reynolds

Free agents: C David Andrews, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, C James Ferentz

The Patriots’ top remaining free agent is Andrews, and New England’s biggest current need is at center (raise your hand if you know who Marcus Martin is). The obvious move: bring back Andrews.

The Patriots traded for Brown and traded Marcus Cannon in separate deals for an upgrade swap.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson, Deatrich Wise, Beau Allen, Byron Cowart, Carl Davis, Akeem Spence, Tashawn Bower, Michael Barnett, Nick Thurman, Bill Murray

Free agents: Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler

It would be nice to re-sign Guy and Butler, but it’s not necessarily a necessity after bringing aboard Godchaux and Anderson.

LINEBACKER

Dont’a Hightower, Matt Judon, Chase Winovich, Josh Uche, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Anfernee Jennings, Terez Hall, Rashod Berry, Cassh Maluia, Brandon King, Michael Pinckney

Free agents: John Simon, Shilique Calhoun, Brandon Copeland

That’s not a bad group after signing Judon. If Winovich, Uche and Jennings can take a step forward this season, this position is actually in pretty good shape. The Patriots could use a young linebacker behind Hightower, however.

CORNERBACK

Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson (RFA), Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant, Justin Bethel, Mike Jackson, Dee Virgin, D’Angelo Ross

Free agent: Jason McCourty

Things get complicated here at cornerback since Gilmore is still due a raise (or a trade). Adding Mills helps any uncertainty surrounding New England’s top cornerback. Jackson is a restricted free agent and either will be tagged with a first- or second-round tender. The deadline is Wednesday.

SAFETY

Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger

Free agents: Cody Davis

Jones, Mills, Williams and Bryant can also play safety.

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona, K Justin Rohrwasser, K Roberto Aguayo

Free agent: K Nick Folk

It might take a while, but the Patriots should re-sign Folk after an impressive 2020 campaign for the kicker.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images