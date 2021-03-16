How Patriots’ Depth Chart Looks After Free Agency Spending Frenzy

The New England Patriots raced through free agency with a shopping cart in hand Monday, tossing in pass-catchers and defenders in a “Supermarket Sweep” frenzy.
Head coach “Dolla, Dolla” Bill Belichick came away with seven potential starters in wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, tight end Jonnu Smith, outside linebacker Matt Judon, defensive linemen Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson and defensive back Jalen Mills.
The Patriots should still have some millions left in cap space, and they have the draft to fill in the rest of their needs. But here’s a look at how New England’s depth chart stacks up after the first day of the free agency negotiating period:
QUARTERBACK
Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Jake Dolegala
Free agent: Brian Hoyer
The Patriots should still look to add a piece here via trade, free agency or the draft. Newton needs some competition beyond Stidham and Dolegala.
RUNNING BACK
Damien Harris, Sony Michel, J.J. Taylor, Brandon Bolden
Free agents: James White, Rex Burkhead
With White and Burkhead still free agents, New England still should look to sign an experienced pass-catcher. Denver Broncos restricted free agent Phillip Lindsey is an interesting option.
FULLBACK
Jakob Johnson (ERFA), Danny Vitale
Johnson is destined back as an exclusive-rights free agent. Tight end Dalton Keene also could contribute at fullback.
WIDE RECEIVER
Julian Edelman, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Marqise Lee, Devin Smith, Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Zuber
Free agents: Damiere Byrd, Donte Moncrief
The Patriots could be all set here. Look for them to potentially sign another low-level free agent and see what’s available in the draft. We’ve slotted Edelman at the top, but he’s no guarantee to be available. He is working out and rehabbing as if he plans to play, according to a source.
Given what the Patriots reportedly paid Agholor (two years, $22 million with $4 million in incentives) and Bourne (four years, $22.5 million), the two new additions should be starters in 2021.
TIGHT END
Jonnu Smith, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Ryan Izzo, Matt LaCosse
Smith really fills out this group nicely. He was the Patriots’ most exciting signing Monday.
OFFENSIVE LINE
LT Isaiah Wynn, LG Michael Onwenu, C Marcus Martin, RG Shaq Mason, RT Trent Brown, Justin Herron, Korey Cunningham, Yodny Cajuste, Najee Toran, Ross Reynolds
Free agents: C David Andrews, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, C James Ferentz
The Patriots’ top remaining free agent is Andrews, and New England’s biggest current need is at center (raise your hand if you know who Marcus Martin is). The obvious move: bring back Andrews.
The Patriots traded for Brown and traded Marcus Cannon in separate deals for an upgrade swap.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson, Deatrich Wise, Beau Allen, Byron Cowart, Carl Davis, Akeem Spence, Tashawn Bower, Michael Barnett, Nick Thurman, Bill Murray
Free agents: Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler
It would be nice to re-sign Guy and Butler, but it’s not necessarily a necessity after bringing aboard Godchaux and Anderson.
LINEBACKER
Dont’a Hightower, Matt Judon, Chase Winovich, Josh Uche, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Anfernee Jennings, Terez Hall, Rashod Berry, Cassh Maluia, Brandon King, Michael Pinckney
Free agents: John Simon, Shilique Calhoun, Brandon Copeland
That’s not a bad group after signing Judon. If Winovich, Uche and Jennings can take a step forward this season, this position is actually in pretty good shape. The Patriots could use a young linebacker behind Hightower, however.
CORNERBACK
Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson (RFA), Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant, Justin Bethel, Mike Jackson, Dee Virgin, D’Angelo Ross
Free agent: Jason McCourty
Things get complicated here at cornerback since Gilmore is still due a raise (or a trade). Adding Mills helps any uncertainty surrounding New England’s top cornerback. Jackson is a restricted free agent and either will be tagged with a first- or second-round tender. The deadline is Wednesday.
SAFETY
Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger
Free agents: Cody Davis
Jones, Mills, Williams and Bryant can also play safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona, K Justin Rohrwasser, K Roberto Aguayo
Free agent: K Nick Folk
It might take a while, but the Patriots should re-sign Folk after an impressive 2020 campaign for the kicker.