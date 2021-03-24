Bobby Dalbec Would Not Mind Hitting Ninth In Red Sox’s Batting Order

NESN Logo Sign In

For some, batting ninth is not ideal. Bobby Dalbec, however, is different.

The 25-year-old infielder likely will be the No. 9 batter for the Red Sox to start the season after playing in 16 of Boston’s 60 games during Major League Baseball’s abbreviated 2020 season. And if that’s the case, he’s just fine with it.

“I’ll hit wherever they want to put me. Hitting ninth is cool,” Dalbec said, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “I get to flip the lineup potentially. Just keep doing that. Hand it off to the next guy. That will be my thing if that’s where I am.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is pleased with what he’s seen from Dalbec this spring. Still, he believes placing him last in the batting order would be beneficial all around.

“It’s just one of those where we will protect him. I think he’s protected in that spot. And if you are the opposition, there’s no breathing room with us.”

If last Wednesday’s starting lineup against the Minnesota Twins indicated the Red Sox’s lineup for Opening Day, Dalbec should bat last. He hit his second grand slam of the summer in his only at-bat of the game.

We’ll see where Dalbec ultimately lands when the Red Sox begin their 2021 campaign April 1.

