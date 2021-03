NESN Logo Sign In

The kid from Weymouth is at it again.

The Boston Bruins needed to turn things around, and Charlie Coyle provided a much-needed spark in the B’s victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Because of that, he is our VA Hero of the Week.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava details Coyle’s successful weekend in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images