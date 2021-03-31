World Series Odds: Are Long-Shot Angels Underdog Worth Betting On?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2020 campaign tied with the New York Yankees for the best odds to win the World Series, and that was one season after LA opened at 8-to-1 to win the 2019 Fall Classic.

So yeah, it’s not a major shock to see the Dodgers back on the top of the leaderboard for 2021, possessing the best price to claim the organization’s second consecutive crown.

It’s a safe bet, sure. But it doesn’t present nearly the value like that of an underdog. Those are the futures that always seem to be enticing for bettors. The thought process behind it is simple: Throw down a relatively small amount and hope to win a massive payout.

If that’s what you’re interested in, we might have a sound bet for you. But first, here’s a look at World Series odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook:

Los Angeles Dodgers +350

New York Yankees +550

San Diego Padres +800

Chicago White Sox +850

Atlanta Bravers +1000

New York Mets +1000

Minnesota Twins +2000

Houston Astros +2200

St. Louis Cardinals +2200

Toronto Blue Jays +2200

Oakland Athletics +2500

Tampa Bay Rays +2500

Cincinatti Reds +3300

Washington Nationals +3300

Chicago Cubs +4000

Cleveland Indians +4000

Los Angeles Angels +4000

Philadelphia Phillies +4000

So, which underdog could make for an interesting bet when looking at World Series odds?

We already went out and declared the Halos both the best value bet to win the AL West (+375) and a dark horse team who could shock those around the league.

Why not go for the whole thing, right?

It comes down to the fact LA has the AL MVP betting favorite in Mike Trout. The eight-time All-Star and three-time AL MVP undoubtedly will do wonders for the Angels both at the plate and in the outfield. But on offense, he’s protected by Shohei Ohtani and clean-up hitter Anthony Rendon.

The 26-year-old Ohtani, specifically, could be the biggest X-factor for the Angels this season. While his production at the plate will be important, it’s his potential on the mound which really could push LA into overdrive. The right-handed hurler, if he’s able to return to his ways on the mound, would give the Angels another starter with high potential.

Overall pitching depth has long been a need for the Angels, but they have received an offseason upgrade with starters José Quintana and Alex Cobb. Former Cincinnati Reds closer Raisel Iglesias, who came over in a trade, provides another back-end piece, too. They’ll also have the benefit of a left side of the infield with Rendon at third and Jose Iglesias at short. Justin Upton, Trout and Dexter Fowler, from left to right, will patrol the outfield grass.

The Angels could have a tough go with the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics in the AL West, but those teams, at least on paper, have each taken a step back heading into the season. Furthermore, the Halos should be able to beat up on both the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers to help their postseason seeding.

