How Patriots Draft Pick Mac Jones Felt About Being Passed By 49ers

NESN Logo Sign In

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was not expected to be available when the New England Patriots were picking 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jones was widely rumored to be heading to the 49ers with the No. 3 overall pick, but San Francisco threw a curveball and selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance instead.

Jones took a tumble down to the Patriots’ No. 15 overall pick, and that worked out ideally for New England and the top quarterback prospect. The Patriots got their franchise quarterback of the future and didn’t have to trade up to select him, and Jones sees a perfect fit with his new team.

Jones was asked how he felt about getting passed by the 49ers and getting drafted later than expected.

“At the end of the say, you just kind of want to get the right fit,” Jones said Thursday in his introductory video conference call with New England media. “I feel like secretly, I really wanted to go to the Patriots all along. So, I’m actually really happy that happened. It doesn’t really matter where you get picked. You have to take the opportunity and take advantage of it and learn the new system, learn the new coaches, learn the new culture, and Coach (Bill) Belichick has done a great job of establishing that throughout his time in New England. I have to learn how to be a great teammate and do my job and stick to what they’re telling me to do.”

Jones’ 2020 Alabama squad went 12-0 and won the national championship. The QB comes to the Patriots with some familiarity, as well. Jones says he’s “pretty much best friends” with Patriots — and former Alabama — running back Damien Harris.

But why was Jones “secretly” hoping to get drafted by the Patriots?