What Dak Prescott Wants Jerry Jones, Cowboys To Do In 2021 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knows the weapons he has around him.

It’s why Prescott led the NFL in passing yards through the opening stretch before a season-ending injury. And with that said, the franchise quarterback, who signed a massive four-year extension this offseason, wants the organization to dedicate its draft assets elsewhere.

“I think it’ll be a heavy defensive draft for us,” Prescott told the Tiki and Tierney podcast ahead of Thursday’s NFL draft. “You just look on the offensive side at the weapons we’ve got, and I think that’s why I say go defense.”

The Cowboys currently have the No. 10 overall pick. They’ve been linked to cornerbacks at that position, specifically, Alabama’s Patrick Surtain and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn.

“We’ve got Amari Cooper, we’ve got Blake Jarwin coming back from an injury, we’ve got CeeDee (Lamb) coming into his second year, Michael Gallup, who I think is going to have the biggest year of his career yet, and obviously (Ezekiel Elliott) is in the backfield. I just think it’s obvious you go defense, and just make our team better over on that side.”

The Cowboys were expected to go defense in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but had receiver CeeDee Lamb fall into their lap at No. 17 overall and didn’t pass up the opportunity. It worked out just fine based on Lamb’s rookie season.