2021 NFL Draft: Most Memorable Outfits From Selection Show

A group of 32 young men became richer Thursday after being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

But most of them showed up already looking the part.

With the selection show being in Cleveland this year, prospects got dressed up and actually had a place to go if they wanted to hear their name called in person. Or to show off a custom suit and designer watch in person.

And with that, one of our favorite traditions: judging the drip of all of the draftees.

First, we’ll recap how the top five selections dressed for the occasion. No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence set the tone, but not in a flashy way.

The Clemson product wore custom olive threads by Indochino, who made the three-piece suit he wore during his wedding earlier this month, with an awesome detail on the lining. We’re not sure if the oranges are paying homage to Florida after the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him, or to Clemson, but it’s a fun touch and the green really suits his long golden hair.

Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection, dressed exactly how you’d expect a BYU quarterback to look on draft night: like he’s about to go to a prestigious business school to recruit undergraduate interns to work at his investment bank.

Fortunately he’s headed to New York City where he’ll be able to find a great stylist to help him take Disney Channel to dapper.

Canâ€™t believe the day has finally come! Thank you for following me up to the big moment at the #NFLDraft! Really excited for where I land tonight! @verizon #VerizonPartner pic.twitter.com/VrjHmvBbJO — Zachary Wilson (@zachkapono1) April 29, 2021

NowTrey Lance, this is what we’re talking about. The black trim and pocket square on the blazer play well with the shades. And the diamond-encrusted Cartier wristwatch? It’s the little details here we love.

QB @treylance09 is headed to Bay Area with the 3rd overall pick âš¡ï¸ pic.twitter.com/iWlzZYBv6l — GQ Sports (@GQSports) April 30, 2021

Kyle Pitts, the No. 4 selection out of Florida, definitely got bold with the forrest green, but the yellow elbow pads and stripe down the leg made it look like the tight end was hoping to go to the Green Bay Packers, not the Atlanta Falcons.

We don’t love this.