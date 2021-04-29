Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Would Prefer Trade To These Three Teams

NESN Logo Sign In

It only took roughly an hour for us to reach the “wish list” phase of the Aaron Rodgers trade sweepstakes.

The 2020 NFL MVP wants to move on from the Green Bay Packers, multiple NFL insiders reported Thursday afternoon. In fact, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly made a trade proposal to the Packers as recently as Wednesday.

And Rodgers wanted Green Bay to take the deal, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who offered this insight into the Rodgers situation:

A league source tells PFT that Rodgers wanted the Packers to take the 49ersâ€™ offer, which was for the third pick and more. Itâ€™s unclear where Rodgers would go from here.

The teams Rodgers would like to be traded to include not just the 49ers, but also the Raiders and Broncos. Rodgers would love to move closer to the West Coast, where he grew up, where his fiancÃ©e Shailene Woodley lives and where he would have more television opportunities, including the possibility of hosting Jeopardy.

The Packers are continuing to insist that they will not trade Rodgers.

It’s unclear if those are the only teams Rodgers would accept a trade to. We likely only have touched the tip of this story’s iceberg.