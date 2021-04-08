Brian Hoyer Reportedly Taking Free Agent Visit With Patriots Rival

NESN Logo Sign In

Brian Hoyer is not likely to return to New England for the 2021 NFL season, but he might be staying in the AFC East.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday morning reported Hoyer is set to go on a free agent visit to the Meadowlands.

“Interesting free agent visit on tap today: #Patriots QB Brian Hoyer is set to visit the #Jets, source said,” Rapoport tweeted. “A long-time backup in New England emerges as a potential backup and mentor to the new rookie QB at NYJ.”

Hoyer, who signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2009, spent five-plus of his 12 NFL seasons to date in Foxboro. He made one start for New England last season as Cam Newton dealt with COVID-19. Hoyer completed 15 of 24 pass attempts with no touchdowns and one interception as the Patriots fell 26-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Jets’ reported interest in Hoyer makes sense. New York presumably envisions Hoyer serving as a mentor for a rookie quarterback in the upcoming campaign. The Jets all but surely are set to select a signal-caller with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft after trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers earlier this week. BYU’s Zach Wilson is the likeliest candidate to come off the board after Trevor Lawrence goes to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1.

As for the Patriots, they currently have Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Jake Dolegala on their quarterback depth chart. Bill Belichick and Co. are expected to add another QB at some point during the draft, which will begin April 29 and run through May 1.

