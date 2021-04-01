Here Are Current NASCAR Cup Standings After Joey Logano’s Bristol Win

NESN Logo Sign In

With NASCAR approaching its first off-weekend of the 2021 season, let’s take a look at the current Cup Series standings, shall we?

A different driver has won each of the seven races this season, with Joey Logano joining that group Monday evening after winning the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Despite not yet claiming a checkered flag, Denny Hamlin currently sits atop the Cup standings with 327 points.

Here are the top 16 drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series standings through seven races:

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Joey Logano

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Kyle Larson

5. Brad Keselowski

6. William Byron

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Chase Elliott

10. Christopher Bell

11. Austin Dillon

12. Michael McDowell

13. Kyle Busch

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15. Kurt Busch

16. Alex Bowman

Drivers with victories automatically qualify for the 16-driver NASCAR playoff field.