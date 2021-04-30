How Mac Jones Felt About Being Selected By Patriots In NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones became the New England Patriots’ newest quarterback Thursday night.

The Patriots selected the former Alabama star with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, ending a draft-night slide that persisted longer than many analysts had predicted.

Jones — viewed as a potential option for the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 — brushed off his lengthy wait after New England’s pick was announced, telling NFL Network he’s thrilled to be a Patriot.

“Absolutely,” Jones said. “This is what I wanted all along, and I can’t wait to play for really the greatest franchise in NFL history. It’s going to be a lot of fun, and we’re looking forward to it.”

"I'm looking forward to taking Coach Belichick's coaching, and it's gonna be a lot of fun."



ðŸ“º: #PatsDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/8U7N22lqC2 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 30, 2021

Jones shared similar sentiments during an on-air interview with ESPN’s Suzy Kolber.

“I’m just so blessed to be a part of a great organization,” Jones said. “It’s not really where you get picked, it’s what you do with the opportunity. That’s what Coach (Nick) Saban told me, so I’m just going to follow that.”