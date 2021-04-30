Patriots Select Alabama’s Mac Jones With 15th Pick In 2021 NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots landed their quarterback of the future Thursday night. And they didnâ€™t even need to trade up to do so.

The Patriots selected Alabamaâ€™s Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

From â€™Bama to the â€™Boro.



Welcome to New England, @MacJones_10! pic.twitter.com/yjM5HBj4C5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 30, 2021

Jones was phenomenally productive for the Crimson Tide last season, leading the nation in completion percentage (77.4 percent) and yards per attempt (11.2) as he led a loaded Bama squad to a national title. He finished with 4,500 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 13 games, posting a 14-to-1 touchdown-to-INT rate in the Tideâ€™s three postseason games.

Pre-draft concerns about Jones focused on his relative lack of athleticism compared to this yearâ€™s other elite QB prospects and the fact he played in an ideal situation at Alabama. The 23-year-old fits what the Patriots typically look for in their quarterbacks, however, and comes from a Nick Saban-led program thatâ€™s produced New England selections in each of the last three drafts and five of the last seven.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels both were present at Jones’ Alabama pro day last month. Jones capped that workout with a play from Navy’s playbook, which he said he hoped Belichick would appreciate.

Jones joins a Patriots quarterback room that features Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Jake Dolegala. The Patriots went 7-9 with Newton as their primary starter last season but revamped their roster in free agency, including adding pass-catchers Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.