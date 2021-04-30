Mac Jones Once Compared Himself To Tom Brady With This 2019 Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady’s picture from the 2000 NFL Draft always will resurface come draft day, no matter how sick of it the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback may be.

And Mac Jones added his own personal touch to that photo two years ago.

Jones was taken by the New England Patriots with the No. 15 pick during the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Naturally, comparisons to Brady, who spent 20 seasons in New England and won six Super Bowl rings, will happen no matter who the Patriots quarter back is. Even Joe Namath compared Jones to Brady on April 19.

And while those comparisons usually are what one can accomplish on the field, Jones took it one step further.

As things typically do on draft night, old tweets surfaced after Jones was drafted. And one in particular made its rounds across the social media app. Check it out:

Uncanny.