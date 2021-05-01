NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones already may have found his new roommate as he gets settled in with the New England Patriots, and it’s someone he’s grown quite familiar with.

The Patriots selected Jones’ college teammate, Christian Barmore, with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday. The two Alabama products will begin their professional careers together on Route 1.

Jones, the quarterback who was selected No. 15 overall Thursday, expressed his excitement with a tweet Friday.

“Congratulations to my guy (Barmore). Let’s go to work #GoPats,” Jones tweeted in reference to the former Crimson Tide defensive tackle.

Patriots fans certainly hope they will be in good hands with Jones and Barmore for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images