Patriots Trade Up For Alabama’s Christian Barmore In Second Round

One night after drafting one Alabama product, the New England Patriots traded up to land another.

The Patriots selected defensive tackle Christian Barmore with the 38th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft following a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals.

New England sent their second-round pick (No. 46) and two fourth-rounders (Nos. 122 and 139) to Cincinnati to move up eight spots for Barmore, who was widely considered the best D-tackle in this year’s draft class.

Many draft analysts projected Barmore as a first-round prospect. The Patriots grabbed him with the sixth pick of Round 2.

Barmore totaled 37 tackles, 9 1/2 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass breakups last season. Seven of his TFLs and six of his sacks came in Alabama’s final six games, including a dominant performance against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national championship.

Barmore was voted Defensive MVP of that game, finishing with five tackles, two TFLs and one sack in a 52-24 Alabama rout.