Monday’s Red Sox-Twins Game Postponed After Daunte Wright Shooting

The Red Sox and the Twins will not play Monday afternoon.

The scheduled series opener between Boston and Minnesota has been postponed, according to the Twins. A make-up date has not been announced.

The decision was made amid mounting protests and violence after a police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, Sunday in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb. Tensions in the area also have been high as the murder trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin enters its third week.

Officials on Monday said the officer, who has been placed on administrative leave, meant to deploy their taser at Wright, but instead accidently fired their gun.

The Twins released the following statement: