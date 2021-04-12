Monday’s Red Sox-Twins Game Postponed After Daunte Wright Shooting

The Red Sox and the Twins will not play Monday afternoon.
The scheduled series opener between Boston and Minnesota has been postponed, according to the Twins. A make-up date has not been announced.
The decision was made amid mounting protests and violence after a police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, Sunday in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb. Tensions in the area also have been high as the murder trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin enters its third week.
Officials on Monday said the officer, who has been placed on administrative leave, meant to deploy their taser at Wright, but instead accidently fired their gun.
The Twins released the following statement:
Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game.
The decision was made by the Minnesota Twins after consultation with Major League Baseball, and local and state officials. Information regarding the rescheduling of today’s game, and corresponding ticket details, will be released in the near future.
The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.
Twins president David St. Peter added the decision to postpone the game was made due to both respect for Wright’s family and safety concerns.
“At the end of the day, we came to the conclusion that the right thing to do was not to play today,” he said, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.
Neither the Red Sox nor the Twins have announced whether the rest of the series will be played as scheduled at Target Field. Peter noted a decision had not been made as of Monday afternoon.
Follow NESN.com for further updates as this story develops.