NESN on Friday announced the featured players and programming information for the newest season of “Red Sox My Story.”

NESN will feature five current Red Sox players throughout the 2021 Red Sox season, as listed below. The air dates and times for the first three episodes are as follows (all times ET):

Saturday, April 24

5 p.m. — Bobby Dalbec

Saturday, May 29

8 p.m. — KikÃ© HernÃ¡ndez

Saturday, June 19

8 p.m. — Garrett Richards