NESN on Friday announced the featured players and programming information for the newest season of “Red Sox My Story.”
NESN will feature five current Red Sox players throughout the 2021 Red Sox season, as listed below. The air dates and times for the first three episodes are as follows (all times ET):
Saturday, April 24
5 p.m. — Bobby Dalbec
Saturday, May 29
8 p.m. — KikÃ© HernÃ¡ndez
Saturday, June 19
8 p.m. — Garrett Richards
Saturday, July 24
Time TBA — Nick Pivetta
Saturday, Aug. 14
Time TBA — Adam Ottavino
Interviews in theÂ “My Story” series will be conducted byÂ longtime NESN Red Sox host Tom Caron. More information on the premiere dates and times for the Nick Pivetta and Adam Ottavino episodes will be announcedÂ at a later date.Â For the latest news and programming updates follow us on social media @NESN.Â Â