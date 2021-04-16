NESN Announces Air Dates, Times For New ‘Red Sox My Story’ Episodes

Here from these five Red Sox players in their own words

by

NESN on Friday announced the featured players and programming information for the newest season of “Red Sox My Story.”

NESN will feature five current Red Sox players throughout the 2021 Red Sox season, as listed below. The air dates and times for the first three episodes are as follows (all times ET):  

Saturday, April 24
5 p.m. — Bobby Dalbec

Saturday, May 29
8 p.m. — KikÃ© HernÃ¡ndez

Saturday, June 19
8 p.m. — Garrett Richards

Saturday, July 24
Time TBA — Nick Pivetta

Saturday, Aug. 14
Time TBA — Adam Ottavino

Interviews in theÂ “My Story” series will be conducted byÂ longtime NESN Red Sox host Tom Caron. More information on the premiere dates and times for the Nick Pivetta and Adam Ottavino episodes will be announcedÂ at a later date.Â For the latest news and programming updates follow us on social media @NESN.Â Â 

More Red Sox:

NESN Announces Air Dates, Times For New ‘Red Sox My Story’ Episodes

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related