Alex Cora Reveals Who’s On Red Sox Taxi Squad, What They Can Do

Given the challenges of pulling off a season in the middle of a pandemic, Major League Baseball teams in 2021 are allowed to have taxi squads, and we now know which Red Sox are part of Boston’s group.

Sox manager Alex Cora indicated pitchers Ryan Weber and Colten Brewer, catcher Chris Hermann, infielder Michael Chavis and outfielder Cesar Puello make up the team’s taxi squad. The Red Sox are on their first road trip of the season, which began with Thursday’s win over the Baltimore Orioles, and all five are with them in Maryland.

Obviously, the taxi squad serves as extra bodies in the event that someone on the active roster unavailable. Because of COVID-19 protocols, it’s not like if someone gets hurt when the team is on the road, the call-up can just hop on a commercial flight to get where he needs to go, hence the need for taxi squads.

But Cora detailed the restrictions, which are kind of surprising.

“They work out with us and then they have to leave,” Cora said Thursday, via MassLive. “The only guy who can stay with us is the catcher, but for some reason, he cannot wear a uniform. It’s only his pants and whatever top we give them. The rest of them, there’s a suite somewhere in the stadium. They can watch the game there or they can go back to the hotel.”

All of those players are alternate site members who are veterans, and don’t necessarily need to continue developing like a young prospect would. They’re simply big league ready, plug-in and play guys.

