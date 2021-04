NESN Logo Sign In

Francisco Lindor finally hit the baseball hard, but Marwin Gonzalez played spoiler.

The New York Mets were down 1-0 to the Boston Red Sox in the bottom of the eighth inning with one out when Lindor ripped what looked like was about to be a single to right.

But Gonzalez jumped up and made a snowcone catch to keep Lindor off the bases. Check it out:

It may have been a game-changing catch as the Red Sox ultimately won 1-0 at Citi Field against one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball.