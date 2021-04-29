Red Sox Wrap: Boston Extends Win Streak To Three With Victory Vs. Mets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox got the best of Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Boston quietly pulled out New York 1-0 win to sweep its brief two-game set at Citi Field. The Red Sox now have won three in a row.

Nick Pivetta continued his successful streak with five solid innings and collected the win. deGrom was solid through six but still wound up taking the tough-luck loss.

The Sox improved to 16-9 while the Mets dipped to 9-10.

Here’s how it all went down: