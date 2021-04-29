Red Sox Wrap: Boston Extends Win Streak To Three With Victory Vs. Mets

The Boston Red Sox got the best of Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets on Wednesday.
Boston quietly pulled out New York 1-0 win to sweep its brief two-game set at Citi Field. The Red Sox now have won three in a row.
Nick Pivetta continued his successful streak with five solid innings and collected the win. deGrom was solid through six but still wound up taking the tough-luck loss.
The Sox improved to 16-9 while the Mets dipped to 9-10.
Here’s how it all went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Tight.
Pitching was the big story in this one, as bats on both sides were largely silent.
ON THE BUMP
— It was another brilliant night for Pivetta.
The righty was strong through his first five innings. Pivetta collected seven strikeouts while giving up one hit, three walks and one hit batter in that stretch.
— Garrett Whitlock allowed a single and a walk and struck out two in the sixth inning. He struck out two more in the seventh.
— Adam Ottavino had himself a 1-2-3 eighth inning.
— Matt Barnes put up a 1-2-3 ninth inning to clinch the series.
— Red Sox hurlers allowed just two hits Wednesday night.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— Boston grabbed a run early off deGrom on a Christian Vazquez double to center field that drove Xander Bogaerts home from second.
— Pivetta’s 10-pitch at-bat in the third inning was the longest of the season against deGrom.
— Rafael Devers was the only Red Sox batter with a multi-hit game.
— The Red Sox struck out 15 times.
