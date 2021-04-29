Jacob deGrom Probably Wishes He Didn’t Own This Disappointing Stat

NESN Logo Sign In

OK, we all know Jacob deGrom is one talented guy.

But this latest stat does not do the righty any justice.

The Mets starting pitcher collected his second loss of the season Wednesday night despite a solid outing against the Red Sox. He gave up one earned run in six innings of work, but New York still fell 1-0 to Boston at Citi Field.

This was deGrom’s 33rd career start in which he went at least six innings and gave up no more than one run, but failed to claim the win, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

He now has eight more starts of that kind than any other Major League Baseball pitcher since deGrom entered the league in 2014.