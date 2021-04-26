What’s Next For Bruins’ Third Line? Bruce Cassidy Hints At Changes

#NHLBruins practice lines:



Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

Hall – Krejci – Smith

Ritchie – Kuraly – Coyle/DeBrusk

Frederic – Lazar – Wagner/Kuhlman



Grzelcyk – McAvoy

Reilly – Kampfer

Lauzon – Clifton

Tinordi – Zboril



Rask

Swayman

Halak pic.twitter.com/Veq0wSNO4P — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 26, 2021

“We’re trying to help some players who are struggling a little bit get going, so you miove them around sometimes,” Cassidy told reporters after practice Monday. “Sometimes it’s at their behest, sometimes it’s coach’s decisions. We seem to have identified our top two, specifically our second scoring line, so what do we want out of our third and fourth now? It’s getting to the point of the year — whatever you can do to help us a) get in the playoffs and then become a harder team to play against once you’re in the playoffs. You’ve gotta start thinking about some of that stuff while staying in the moment.”

Cassidy didn’t say whether Coyle or DeBrusk will be out Tuesday night vs. the Penguins. He did, however, talk about how a move to the wing could maybe get Coyle going again.

“Charlie hasn’t found it offensively in a while here, so again, as I alluded to earlier, sometimes there are conversations where it’s ‘Yeah, let’s do that and maybe it will get me going, shooting more,'” Cassidy explained. “We’ve done that with Charlie in the past. We’ve said how we like our lineup to look.”

Another X-factor in the discussion is the new-look fourth line. Curtis Lazar has done a nice job providing energy as a fourth-line pivot, which makes it easier to move Kuraly to the third.

“By the same token, we acquired a guy in (Curtis) Lazar who can play fourth-line center,” Cassidy added. “Let’s see where he’s at. Maybe he becomes a guy that moves up later; there are lot of different options. To label them third line vs. fourth, those players in the bottom sixth we’re trying to define them as certain types of energy guys. Be physical, chip in offensively, let’s not worry about your goal totals to this point this year. There are always players on every team who are a little bit above, a little bit below. Now it’s almost like, ‘Hey, we’ve got nine games left. Let’s get an identity and see how it goes.’ We’ve tried different things there, but we’re running out of runway. That’s a little it of where (Kuraly) is for (Tuesday). We’ll see how he handles it.”

If Kuraly can’t jump-start the third line, it might be back to the drawing board for Cassidy and the Bruins with the playoffs rapidly approaching.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images