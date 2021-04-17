‘Unbelievable’ Taylor Hall Making Great Impression On David Pastrnak

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak, like every Boston Bruins fan, has liked what he’s seen from Taylor Hall.

Hall has made quite the impression in just three games since arriving in Boston at the trade deadline. With a goal, his second in as many games, in Friday’s win over the New York Islanders, Hall in just three contests already has matched his goal total from the 37 games he played in Buffalo.

The former Hart Trophy winner looks rejuvenated compared to when he was with the Sabres. His elite skating ability has been on full display and he’s giving opposing defenses headaches. And, most importantly, he is finding the back of the net.

Boston’s most prolific scorer, Pastrnak, who broke an eight-game goalless streak Friday, didn’t know much about Hall prior to the trade deadline other than the fact that he’s really good.

That’s only been validated the last few games.