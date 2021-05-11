Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Recruiting Players To Join Him Elsewhere

NESN Logo Sign In

So, what’s going on with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers?

Trade rumors continue to surround the star quarterback, who reportedly is over life in Green Bay and wants out. The Packers publicly have maintained a desire for keeping Rodgers on the team, but their conversations behind closed doors remain unknown.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Monday offered new insight into the bizarre situation. Most notably, Rapoport reported that Green Bay recently offered a lucrative contract extension to Rodgers, who has been recruiting players to join him if he eventually plays elsewhere.

From Rapoport:

“(Rodgers and the Packers) aren’t anywhere. They are not in a good place. They are not happy with each other. The Packers have done a lot of different things to try and make Aaron Rodgers happy. … They’ve made a significant long-term contract extension offer. And the two sides have been negotiating, so it’s not like they’ve been talking to themselves here.

” … Rodgers has talked to several different players about joining him somewhere else. However, of course as we know, the Packers have zero plans whatsoever to trade him.”

From NFL Now: The #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have a complicated relationship. And it could go in any direction right now. pic.twitter.com/nnlAEpjBhI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

How this story ends is anyone’s guess.