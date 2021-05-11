NFL Insider Believes This Team Presents Best Fit For Aaron Rodgers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season proved they were just a quarterback — albeit a future Hall of Famer — away from being a top-tier team.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington believes the Denver Broncos currently find themselves in a similar position.

Darlington and the rest of Tuesday’s “Get Up” panel were tasked with identifying the best fit for Aaron Rodgers, who reportedly wants out of Green Bay. Darlington opted for the Broncos and laid out comparisons to Tom Brady choosing to take his talents to Tampa Bay last year.

“You know, it’s funny,” Darlington said on ESPN. “Just like when we had this conversation with Tom Brady, it felt like San Francisco for similar reasons. Going home, playing for Kyle Shanahan, all these different reasons. It feels like San Francisco makes the most sense, but really the Denver Broncos, to me, make the most sense. The Denver Broncos are what the Tampa Bay Bucs were to Tom Brady. They have this roster there that maybe we don’t talk about as a Super Bowl contender without Aaron Rodgers, but the second he signs, all of sudden things start to come together. To me, it makes the most sense. It’s the most logical landing spot and, quite honestly, also the most realistic landing spot.”

The Broncos far and away have been the team most tied to Rodgers in rumors since this ordeal first began on draft day. We’ve heard Denver put together an “impressive” offer for Rodgers, who reportedly prefers a trade to the Broncos. In fact, the Packers reportedly believe the Broncos were one of the teams that tampered with Rodgers.

Denver does make plenty of sense as a destination for Rodgers. But unfortunately for the Broncos, and potentially the star signal-caller himself, nothing coming out of Green Bay suggests the Packers are open to moving the three-time MVP.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images